HAMPDEN — Nick Guerrette tossed a complete game three-hitter as the RH Foster Riverdogs beat Skowhegan 10-5 in Zone 1 American Legion baseball action at Bordick Park on Saturday.

Emery Dinsmore and Casey Sudbeck led the RH Foster offense with three hits apiece. Brandon Smith added two hits.

Brendan Curran tripled to lead Skowhegan’s offense.

Skowhegan 040 010 0 — 5

RH Foster 510 310 x — 10

Malloy, Emery (2), Berry (6) and Stinson, Bess; Guerrette and Thomas