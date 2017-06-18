76ers deal with Celtics for No. 1 pick, expected to take Fultz

After working out for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, guard Markelle Fultz said he wanted to get some cheesesteaks.

With the NBA Draft being held on Thursday, Fultz might have plenty of time to get the sandwiches as a member of the 76ers.

The Sixers agreed on a trade with the Boston Celtics on Saturday night that involves multiple draft picks that would give Philadelphia the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

“I’m definitely going to get some cheesesteaks from somewhere,” Fultz told reporters after working out for the 76ers. “I have to get a cheesesteak. I’m big on that.”

Multiple media outlets reported the deal will happen and once it becomes official, the 76ers intend to use the pick on Fultz in Thursday’s draft at Barclays Center in New York.

The deal is expected to be announced Monday since the league offices are closed on weekends.

In 2015-16, the Sixers won 10 games and used Ben Simmons with the top overall pick. Simmons was the first No. 1 pick for the Sixers since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson in 1996 and he missed the season with a foot injury as Philadelphia improved its win total to 28.

According to reports, the Sixers are expected to give up the No. 3 pick, the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round pick in 2018 and possibly another future first-round pick. That pick could be a protected pick in 2021.

Fultz, the former Washington guard has been the consensus No. 1 overall pick in many mock drafts. The workout in Philadelphia occurred instead of a previously scheduled meeting with the Celtics.

Fultz worked out at the team’s practice site in Camden, N.J., and hours before the workout, the buzz was building. Joel Embiid, who maintains an active presence on social media, tweeted a picture of himself and teammate Dario Saric standing in front of a locker with a Fultz’s name plate.

“He and I have been talking before when I was in college,” Fultz said. “He’s a cool guy. He’s giving me tips and pointers and he’s pretty funny, so when I saw that it was pretty cool and pretty funny. I’m pretty happy that the players here want me to come here.”

When Fultz arrived from his home in Maryland at the facility, he was wearing a black 76ers hat and there was an overflow media crowd taking pictures. Fultz also posed for pictures with Embiid, Simmons and Robert Covington.

The Celtics own the pick from their 2013 deal that sent Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets. They are set at point guard with Isaiah Thomas and are reportedly interested in drafting Kansas forward Josh Jackson if the pick does not get traded.

Before Friday, it was likely Fultz was going to be a Celtic. Reports began surfacing about a potential deal and rumors surfaced that the Atlantic Division teams were already in advanced talks for a deal.

In his only season with Washington, the 6-foot-5, 186-pound Fultz averaged 23.2 points and 5.9 assists. He shot 47.6 percent, averaged along with 5.9 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 25 games during his freshman season with the Huskies, who posted a 9-22 record.

His rise to likely being the top overall pick in Thursday’s draft is occurring three years after Fultz was playing on his high school’s junior varsity’s team.

Last season, Fultz led the Pac-12 in scoring, was sixth among Division I players and the most prolific freshman scorer in the country.

His scoring average is the third highest among freshmen in the last 10 seasons. Only Kevin Durant for Texas in 2006-07 and Michael Beasley for Kansas State in 2007-08 were better and they were No. 2 picks in their respective draft classes.

Fultz told reporters it would be “crazy” to play for the Sixers.

“They have a young team, and I think the upside of it would be crazy,” Fultz, an Upper Marlboro, Md., native, said after the workout. “I’m close to home. So a lot of my family can come out and just show love, and this city has great fans.”