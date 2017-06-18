Inland Maine under flash flood watch ahead of Monday’s thunderstorms

BANGOR, Maine — With thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all but the coast of Maine.

The flood watch will be in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, meteorologists from the weather service’s offices in Caribou and Gray said Sunday.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms capable of producing as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain an hour could cause flash floods, forecasters said.

Urban street flooding may result from clogged storm drains. The heavy rain could wash out culverts and dirt roads, especially across higher terrain.

It also may drive rapid rises on smaller streams and rivers.