Four-run seventh sparks Orono past Lisbon for ‘C’ baseball crown

BANGOR, Maine — Victory appeared to be a foregone conclusion for Lisbon High School heading into the bottom of the seventh inning of Saturday’s Class C state championship baseball game.

Greyhounds left-hander Tyler Halls had mastered his Orono counterparts, allowing only an infield single and two balls hit out of the infield while retiring 17 consecutive batters.

The Red Riots, their confidence dwindling, desperately needed something — anything — to change their outlook. Jackson Coutts was happy to oblige.

The poised senior lashed a leadoff double to center field, igniting an emphatic, four-run rally that lifted Orono to a 4-3 victory over Lisbon at overcast Mansfield Stadium.

As decisively as the Greyhounds had dominated behind their senior, coach Don Joseph’s Red Riots also turned the tables with an emotional come-from-behind performance.

The taste of defeat was bitter for Lisbon, a team with several players who last fall experienced an agonizing loss to Maine Central Institute in the Class C football state title contest.

Coutts, whose infield single toward the middle of the diamond was Orono’s only hit for the first six innings, also was clutch on the mound. The rugged right-hander allowed just four singles while going the distance and did not wither after a throwing error expanded Lisbon’s lead to 3-0 during its three-run third inning.

He struck out 10, walked one and hit a batter, never allowing the Greyhounds to build much of a cushion for Halls.

Lisbon’s lefty tantalized Orono batters with an effective overhand curveball and a good fastball and was often able to get ahead in the count. He finished with a five-hitter and nine strikeouts with no walks.

Later in the game, the Red Riots altered their offensive approach and began hunting fastballs early in the count. The hope was to avoid falling behind and being victimized by Halls’ curve.

Orono found some life when Coutts led off the seventh with a double. Nate DeSisto then reached on a pop-fly single that fell in behind the first baseman in shallow right field.

That brought up Kohle Parker, whose hot smash could not be handled by the shortstop and allowed a run to score. Connor Robertson followed by lacing a double down the line in left to score the second run and put runners at second and third.

Connor McCluskey’s safety squeeze bunt back to the mound resulted in Parker being tagged out — and sustaining a leg injury — but McCluskey alertly raced to second base on the play.

Kaleb Bouchard delivered the tying run with a groundout to second base to bring up Jayden Dana. The sophomore right fielder raked a single through the left side to plate Robertson with the winning run and send the Red Riots into a jubilant celebration.

Lisbon players reacted with understandable emotion and disappointment.

Lisbon grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third. Noah Austin hit a fly-ball single down the right-field line, stole second and took third when a passed ball required a throw to first base on a swinging third strike.

Ryley Austin broke the scoreless deadlock with a sharp single to left and stole second before Nick Lerette worked a walk. Lucas Francis then hit a short chopper toward third base for an infield single, but the third baseman’s throw bounced wide of first, allowing two runs to score.

Sean Scott lined out to left for the final out.

Ryley Austin singled twice for the Greyhounds.