State police investigating West Gardiner shooting death

State police are investigating a deadly shooting at a West Gardiner home early Saturday morning.

The name of the man who was shot is being withheld until family members have been notified, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

The death took place outside a residence on Yeaton Drive, which runs off Hallowell-Litchfield Road.

Kennebec County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the home after dispatchers received a 911 call at about 2:45 a.m. A Maine State Police detective joined them a short time later, McCausland said.

According to McCausland, several people were at the home when the shooting occurred. All have been interviewed by police.

No one had been charged or arrested, McCausland said. He said an autopsy will be conducted at the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

