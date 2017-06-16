Phillies beat Red Sox, spoil Sale gem

PHILADELPHIA — Ty Kelly hit a pinch-hit one-out RBI double in the eighth inning to spoil left-handed pitcher Chris Sale’s strong outing and the Phillies ended their eight-game losing streak Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park.

Kelly’s double scored catcher Andrew Knapp, who singled with one out. Right-handed pitcher Pat Neshek (2-1) picked up the win while Hector Neris earned his sixth save.

The Phillies (22-43) avoided being swept by the Red Sox in a four-game, home-and-home interleague series with their first win since June 6 in Atlanta.

Boston (37-28) fell to 16-8 since May 21.

Sale (8-3) threw eight strong innings in suffering his first loss since April 27. He allowed one run and four hits while striking out 10. It’s his 44th career double-digit strikeout game and ninth of the season.

Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta turned in the best outing of his career. He threw seven shutout innings and struck out nine batters — both career highs. He allowed four hits and two walks in pitching past the fifth inning for the first time.

Pivetta escaped trouble in the second inning after loading the bases with two outs. Sale had a chance to help himself and almost got a ball past Howie Kendrick, but the Phillies’ second baseman’s throw beat Sale in a bang-bang play at first.

The Phillies mustered two runners — a second-inning double from Maikel Franco and a fourth-inning single from Tommy Joseph — through five innings. Sale struck out nine of the first 15 batters he faced.

Joseph’s single extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

NOTES: The Phillies are 13-31 against Boston since 2004. Thursday’s win is their first against the Red Sox since April 8, 2015. They’re 2-10 in their last 12 games versus Boston. Philadelphia is 10-17 against the Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park since it opened in 2004. … Boston 1B Mitch Moreland has a fractured big toe but plans to play through the injury. He was in the lineup Thursday and was 1-for-4. … The Red Sox placed LHP Brian Johnson on the 10-day disabled list Thursday because of left shoulder impingement. … Boston heads to Houston for a three-game set. LHP Drew Pomeranz (6-4, 4.48 ERA) faces RHP Mike Fiers (4-2, 4.29) on Friday. … Philadelphia opens a three-game series with the Diamondbacks on Friday. RHP Aaron Nola (3-4, 4.40 ERA) opposes Patrick Corbin (5-6, 5.38).