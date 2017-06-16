Bangor, Old Town, Searsport seek to extend championship streaks

Storylines abound as the high school baseball season comes to its conclusion with four state championship games around the state Saturday.

Perhaps the biggest story will play out at Morton Field in Augusta, where Bangor High School will attempt to win its fourth consecutive Class A state title when it faces Falmouth in a 2 p.m. rematch of the 2016 final.

A win would make the Rams the first Class A baseball team to win four straight state titles since Bangor won consecutive crowns between 1994 and 1997.

Bangor’s championship run — Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over Mt. Ararat earned the program its 21st regional title since 1970 — has been marked by extraordinary pitching.

Coach Dave Morris’ Rams have not allowed a run earned or unearned in its last 47 innings, since yielding two runs in the second inning of their 2016 Class A North quarterfinal against Hampden Academy.

That string includes six consecutive shutouts, one last year’s 5-0 state championship-game victory over Falmouth.

“It’s pitching and defense,” said Bangor senior right-hander Peter Kemble, who owns three of the shutout victories during that streak, including a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts against Mt. Ararat, a win that will provide the Rams the chance to win the program’s 13th state championship.

“We always say if the other team doesn’t score they can’t win and that’s proven true for the last six games.”

Senior right-hander Nick Cowperthwaite (5-0), who shut out top-seeded Oxford Hills of South Paris 7-0 in the semifinals, is expected to get the pitching call against 18-1 Falmouth, which advanced with a 4-1 win over Cheverus of Portland in the Class A South final.

Falmouth (18-1) boasts a veteran pitching staff anchored by senior left-hander Cam Guarino, a Mr. Baseball finalist who is 9-0 and already has been named the state’s Gatorade player of the year.

Class B

Old Town’s recent baseball successes have been well documented, from its appearance in the 2015 Senior League World Series semifinals to last spring’s Class B state championship in the high school ranks.

Now the veteran Coyotes, nine seniors strong, hope to cap off those collective careers with one more state championship celebration when they face Yarmouth in a 4:30 p.m. start from Saint Joseph’s College in Standish.

Top-ranked Old Town (16-3) had a narrow escape in its North region final, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 6-5 victory over No. 3 Erskine Academy of South China.

“They fight, they’ve been there before, they know what it means and how special it is and how fun it is,” said Coyotes’ coach Brad Goody after the game.

Old Town faces the Cinderella story of this year’s baseball postseason in 15-5 Yarmouth, which rose from the No. 9 seed in Class B South to win the regional title.

Coach Marc Halsted’s Clippers scored an 8-1 preliminary-round victory over Leavitt of Turner Center, then knocked off No. 1 Madison-Carrabec, No. 4 Cape Elizabeth and No. 2 York to continue their quest for the school’s first gold glove since 1995.

Class C

Orono has been in the mix for numerous schoolboy sports championships behind the school’s talent-laden Class of 2017.

And while that skill has been rewarded frequently in track and field, the seniors on the Red Riots’ baseball team led by Jackson Coutts and Nate DeSisto finally broke through with Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Dexter in the Class C North final and now hope to conclude their high school careers by winning state championship gold.

Orono’s matchup against Lisbon, set for 2 p.m. at Bangor’s Mansfield Stadium, features programs seeking to end lengthy state-title droughts. Orono most recently captured the crown as a Class B school in 1994 and Lisbon last won in 1979, also in Class B.

Lisbon had a quarterfinal scare during its run to Class C South crown. The top-ranked Greyhounds (15-4) edged No. 9 Sacopee Valley of South Hiram 4-3 in their opening-round game before defeating No. 4 Traip Academy of Kittery and No. 6 Monmouth Academy for its first regional crown since 1988.

Third-ranked Orono (13-6) also had a close call in its quarterfinal before outlasting No. 6 Bucksport 6-5, then knocked off No. 2 Houlton in the semifinals.

Class D

Bangor Christian knows all about winning multiple state championships, having won three straight in baseball between 2012 and 2014 and five in a row in boys soccer from 2009 to 2013.

Now the Patriots get their chance to stop Searsport from extending its two-year hold on the gold glove in a battle of Penobscot Valley Conference rivals, with the Vikings edging Stearns of Millinocket 4-3 in the 2015 final and defeating Penobscot Valley of Howland 10-2 last year.

Coach John Frye’s Searsport club enters the 1 p.m. clash against Bangor Christian at Saint Joseph’s College riding an eight-game winning streak capped off by Tuesday’s 13-1 win over Richmond in the D South final.

The Vikings, led by Mr. Baseball finalist Barrett Grant and sophomore pitcher Charlie Spiegel, outscored the opposition 35-4 during the tournament. Bangor Christian (14-5) won its title in similar fashion, outscoring its three opponents by a combined 31-7 after using a six-run, fifth-inning rally to surge past top-ranked and previously unbeaten Fort Fairfield 9-3 in Tuesday’s regional final.

Searsport (16-3) is undefeated against Class D competition this spring, with its only losses coming to Class C playoff teams Bucksport (twice) and Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln.

It’s 13-0 record against Class D foes includes a 2-0, 7-4 doubleheader sweep of Bangor Christian at Searsport on May 8.