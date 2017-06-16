Saturday, June 17, 2017: Congress weak on investigations, honor Native American veterans, why believe Trump

Why believe Trump

How come former FBI Director James Comey is telling the truth when he says that President Donald Trump isn’t the target of an investigation, but when Comey talks of his encounters with Trump when they were alone he was lying?

How come we should believe Trump is telling us the truth about his encounters with Comey when he seems to change his story with each newscycle and declares facts apparent to most of us “fake news” and lies?

Michael Grunko

Chebeague Island

Honor Native American veterans

I am surprised that I have seen nothing in the BDN of an event of importance to our state. This took place on June 5, the 63rd anniversary of D-Day, when allied forces in World War II landed on the beaches of Normandy in their drive to defeat German occupation forces.

The event this June was the dedication of the Charles Shay Indian Memorial Park, which overlooks Omaha Beach. At the age of 19, as a combat medic, Charles was one of two Penobscots in the first wave ashore on this beach in France. Now a Penobscot elder, Shay was a participant in the dedication, honoring all the brave Native American warriors (500 all told) who fought to liberate France.

In the park is a sculpture by Shay’s nephew, Tim Shay, of a turtle. This symbolizes Turtle Island, the Indian name for North America.

Bill Haviland

Deer Isle

Riverview blame

How stupid do Gov. Paul LePage and former Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner, gubernatorial candidate Mary Mayhew think Mainers are? They are trying to make us believe that it was either the Democrats’ or legislators’ faults and that she and the Acting DHHS Commissioner Ricker Hamilton were not directly responsible for Riverview’s decertification and loss of $51 million in federal funding after a review found stun guns and restraints were used on patients.

Patrick Eisenhart

Augusta

Enough with Russia investigation

I am really getting sick and tired of this so-called Russia investigation. Many months now and still no hard evidence of any collusion from the Trump campaign.

After more than 60 years watching these so-called investigations, I believe they provide senators face time on TV and little else. I truly doubt they could find a hamburger at McDonald’s

Let’s get on with some real news.

Bruce Porter

Greenville

Congress must assert itself to get answers

I have to wonder how long it is going to take these congressional select committees to get smart and put some pressure on the people they call before them to testify under oath to answer questions. They have the power to charge a person refusing to testify with “contempt of Congress” for refusing to comply yet they just sit there and do nothing.

Attorney General Jeff Session’s testimony on Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee is an excellent example of the “do-nothing” attitude of one of these committees. Session continually refused to answer questions for a variety of reasons. The best one being that he couldn’t discuss conversations he had had with the president, citing a vague Department of Justice rule.

Then his comment, “this might harm the president’s ability to invoke executive privilege at some future date,” is about the most ridiculous statement he could have made. But it allowed him to gain everything that executive privilege could provide without having to invoke it, further stalling the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the election.

These committees need to step up to the plate and nail someone’s ass to the wall to show that these interviews are important and that the committee means business when someone called before it won’t answer a question.

Maine Sen. Angus King made the statement “we don’t care about your feelings … just answer the question.” That never happened, and there was no consequence. President Donald Trump continues to win these battles as Congress won’t assert themselves and use the powers granted them.

Richard Barclay

Holden

Implement ranked-choice voting

With a majority of the state’s voters supporting ranked-choice voting last November, the idea that our elected leaders (elected using the two-party system that serves itself) might reject that vote of the people is horrifying. Without ranked-choice voting, we are forced into choosing between only two candidates who are themselves chosen by a small — really small — percentage of Maine voters. I find the idea that there are only two people, both hampered by political party demands, able to fulfill whatever office they are seeking to be ridiculous. We voted for this system to be in place for the 2018 elections and it can be done, even with the delaying tactics that the parties have instigated.

If the Legislature actually does reject the law, then it will have proven my argument that the two political parties abuse and disrespect the people of Maine, showing more loyalty to themselves than to the voters. Please call your state representative and state senator to express your support for ranked-choice voting. They do listen to their constituents, but they have to hear from you to be prompted. Don’t let a small group of political party leaders limit your options in the voting booth.

Nancy Payne Alexander

Islesboro

Protect health care for those with lung disease

As the Senate considers the future of health care in the United States, we need to prioritize the needs of patients with lung disease, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, like myself, simply cannot risk going without health insurance.

More than 32 million Americans have lung disease or lung cancer, many of whom have quality health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act. Without affordable treatments and doctors visits, my lung disease will become worse. Any replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act should increase the number of insured Americans and make care more affordable.

As the Senate debates proposals to repeal and replace the current health care law, Sen. Susan Collins should remember that those of us living with lung disease in Maine are counting on her to ensure continuous, quality and affordable health coverage.

Edmond Boucher

Old Town