Law enforcement expected to honor Fryeburg officer who died in line of duty

AUGUSTA, Maine — Thousands of law enforcement and emergency services personnel are expected to attend a tribute to Fryeburg Police Officer Nathan M. Desjardins at 10 a.m. Friday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Desjardins died June 6 at Central Medical Center in Lewiston from injuries sustained in the line of duty in a boat crash May 27 while responding to a search call for a missing canoeist on the Saco River.

Desjardins, 20, of Albion was the 85th law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in Maine. The last was Daryl R. Gordon of the Maine Warden Service who died at the age of 60 on March 24, 2011, in a plane crashed on Clear Lake in a remote section of Piscataquis County. The first was Ebenezer Parker who was killed in the line of duty in 1808 while working for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers with the Fryeburg Police Department, the Maine State Police, the Maine Warden Service and agencies from throughout the state are expected to attend, according to Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the warden service.

Desjardins’ cremains will be accompanied into the Civic Center by a delegation of officers from his department, the state police and warden service. Bagpipers will follow, MacDonald said.

The Rev. Kate Braestrup, chaplain for the warden service, will offer prayers and condolences during the tribute.

The tribute was to be private at the request of Dejardins’ family, MacDonald said.

Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin, Maine Warden Service Col. Joel Wilkinson and Maine State Police Col. Robert Williams are scheduled to make statements to the media after the tribute.

Desjardins’ was killed on the first day of his water rescue training with Fryeburg Police Department. A second officer, Dale Strout, was operating the boat when it struck an obstacle that sent both men into the water. Strout was injured but has since been released from the hospital.

“In the course of a police officer’s responsibilities, they expose themselves to very real risks and dangers every day,” Potvin said in a statement announcing Desjardins’ death. “Members of the Fryeburg Police Department are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our colleague. We offer our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, fellow colleagues and friends of Nathan.”

A native of Waterville, Desjardins would have celebrated his 21st birthday on Tuesday, June 12.

“He had completed his third year at the University of New England, School of Nursing, in Biddeford and had a clear vision of using his education to better his contribution to police departments, EMT service or any agency called upon to assist others in time of need,” his family said in his obituary.

“He was a focused individual who wanted to make a difference in this world by contributing whatever he could, wherever he could, whenever he could,” his obituary said. “His was to be a selfless life with a relationship with God foremost; others second and himself third; such was his compassion. Even in death he gave of himself as an organ donor so others could enjoy life a little better.”

Desjardins is survived by his parents, Nicole (Proulx) Desjardins and Brian Desjardins; his brother Ross Desjardins; his grandmother Susan Proulx; as well as a very large extended family and circle of friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 72 Pleasant Street, Waterville. A celebration of his life will follow from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Notre Dame Catholic Church Hall, 110 Silver Street, Waterville. A tribute to Nate will then be held at 1 p.m. at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, 15 Oak Grove Road, located off Route 201, Vassalboro.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.