Portland fire sends four people to hospital

PORTLAND, Maine — Four people were hospitalized following a fire in Portland late Thursday night.
Portland’s deputy fire chief said the call came in around 10 p.m. for a fire on Lorraine Street.
They reportedly had trouble finding the burning home because there was a lot of smoke and the neighborhood is tight.
The Red Cross is helping four people in the home Thursday night, providing shelter and food.
A neighbor said he saw smoke coming out of the home and rescued two people on the second floor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.