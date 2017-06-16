Portland fire sends four people to hospital

June 16, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine — Four people were hospitalized following a fire in Portland late Thursday night.

Portland’s deputy fire chief said the call came in around 10 p.m. for a fire on Lorraine Street.

They reportedly had trouble finding the burning home because there was a lot of smoke and the neighborhood is tight.

The Red Cross is helping four people in the home Thursday night, providing shelter and food.

A neighbor said he saw smoke coming out of the home and rescued two people on the second floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

