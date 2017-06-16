Noose found hanging from a tree in Maryland, police say

A noose was found hanging from a tree in Montgomery County on Thursday, police said.

Around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to the Heron’s Cove Condominium neighborhood in the 18900 block of Mills Choice Road in Montgomery Village for the report of the noose, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

The noose, made of synthetic rope, was found in a tree in a common area near a parking lot around 8 a.m., the statement said, and there was no indication it was directed toward a specific person. It was removed by police, according to the statement.

A number of nooses have been found in the Washington, D.C., region in recent weeks, including two at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the Mall and one in Southeast Washington.

Police asked anyone with information about the noose to contact them at 301-279-8000.