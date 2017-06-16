Bail set for Maine man charged with 1979 death of infant son

PORTLAND, Maine — A superior court judge on Friday set bail at $10,000 for a 62-year-old Farmington man charged with murder in the 1979 death of his infant son in Brunswick.

Burton Hagar is not likely to come up with the cash bail, his attorney Verne Paradie said, although he may be able to post the $100,000 surety.

Hagar was charged in April with murder for the death of his 4-month-old son, Nathan Hagar, who was found unresponsive in the family’s apartment on School Street in Brunswick on May 9, 1979.

He was arrested April 7 of this year at his Farmington home following his indictment for murder by a Cumberland County grand jury. He subsequently pleaded not guilty.

The death was originally attributed to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, but Assistant Attorney General Lara Nomani said Friday that in recent years, Hagar has told previous wives and counselors that he smothered the child with a pillow.

The state quietly reopened the case in 1991, state police said in April.

Despite Nomani’s argument that a strong case against Hagar and potential sentence of 25 years to life in prison give him a strong motive to flee, and that the state will call those Hagar allegedly confessed to as witnesses, Justice Thomas Warren accepted Paradie’s argument, including that Hagar has substantial ties to Maine, has no criminal convictions, and that his fixed income provides no resources to flee.

Paradie acknowledged later that Hagar did make such statements to various people over many years, but said his client’s statements were inconsistent and that he would argue they were prompted by guilt that his son died.

Nathan Hagar’s mother and Hagar’s former wife, Venus Nappi, was in the courtroom but declined through a victim witness advocate to comment.

