Bucksport mother identified as woman found in burning car

ORRINGTON, Maine — A 38-year-old Bucksport mother has been identified by the Maine State Police as the woman whose body was found inside a burning car in a small stream off Swetts Pond Road.

The state’s medical examiner used DNA testing to learn Robin Davis’s identity.

Relatives and friends remember her as a hard worker and loving single mother survived by a son, Sebastian.

“Sebastian was her world,” said Mariah Gallant of Windham, who shares a home with the boy’s father. “He would come visit [his father] Derek on the weekends, usually every other weekend. She called day and night to talk to him, just to say, ‘Good morning’ and ‘Good night’ and to tell him she loves him.”

The cause of Davis’s death is still unknown, according to the medical examiner’s office, which is still awaiting toxicology test results.

Davis was a 1997 Bucksport High School graduate who had worked at Hannaford supermarkets in Bucksport, Dover, Brewer and Brunswick as well as in New Hampshire, her obituary said.

Since 2009, Davis had worked at the Bangor McDonald’s on Broadway.

“I got to know her really well,” said Paul Dickey, who worked at McDonald’s with Davis for several years. “You work with hundreds of people in your life, and only a few stand out. She was one of those people that everyone loved.”

Someone driving on Swetts Pond Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday spotted Davis’ 2015 Toyota Corolla engulfed in flames in Mill Creek, near a school bus turnaround.

Davis’ cousin Patrick Davis, who lives in California, said, “To me, it seems very suspicious, but I don’t have all the details.”