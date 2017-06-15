Sixth annual Noonan memorial basketball tourney tips off Friday

The sixth annual Clark Noonan Memorial Basketball Tournament will start at 4 p.m. Friday with two games at Bangor High School’s Red Barry Gym, where Noonan played high school basketball.

The money raised from the 20-team event goes to a scholarship fund commemorating Noonan, a former Bangor High athlete who was died in an automobile accident in April 2012 while a sophomore at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish.

There will be pool play in the tourney on Friday with eight games and 22 pool-play games on Saturday.

On Sunday, the top 16 pool teams will meet in a 15-game single elimination format, starting at 8 a.m., capped by the championship game at 5 p.m.

The tourney features many current college and former college players from the six New England states.

The defending champions from last year, Did We of Boston, is returning to defend its championship.

A suggested donation of $5 for adults and $2 for students will cover all tourney games.