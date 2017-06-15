PVC All-Conference tennis teams

Posted June 15, 2017, at 5:31 p.m.

All-star teams

HIGH SCHOOL

PVC All-Conference

Tennis

Boys

Class B

First Team — Singles: Paul Branch, John Bapst, Alec Cyr,Caribou,Bojia Yang, Foxcroft Academy; Doubles: Tommy Carmack,John Bapst,Tien Duong,John Bapst,Bailey Griffeth,Caribou,Emerson Duplissie,Cyr, Caribou, Coach of the Year: John Habeeb, Caribou, Player of the Year: Paul Branch, John Bapst

Second Team — Singles: Darren Hanscom, John Bapst, Andre Daigle, Presque Isle, Parker Deprey, Caribou; Doubles: Colby Clarke,Ellsworth,Cody Grover, Ellsworth, September Murray, MDI, Gabe Michael, MDI

Class C

First Team — Singles: Peter Bulatoric,Lee, Yontz Sutton,WA, Ben Politte,GSA, Doubles: Arlo Stablar, GSA, Kent Fang, GSA, Eric Smith, WA, Joey Moore, WA; Coach of the Year: Mark Ensworth, GSA; Player of the Year: Peter Bulatovic, Lee

Second Team — Singles: Ben Blood, Orono, Brady Harding, PVHS, Jeff Garfield, MA, Doubles: Tyler Tolman, MA, Alex Brown, MA, Calvin Murphy, Orono, Joe Sheppard, Orono

Third Team — Singles: William Strauch, Dexter, Boris Chen, GSA, John Farrington, MA, Doubles: Zac Noyes, Lee, Zach Dubay, Lee, Jeremy Hartford,PVHS,David Lindsay, PVHS

Honorable Mention, Singles: Chandler Perkins, Dexter, Eben Cooley, PCHS

Girls

Class B

First Team — Singles: Gabrielle Marquis,Caribou, Crystal Bell, John Bapst, Ellie Bridgers, MDI, Doubles: Conner Spencer,Hailey Holmquist,Caribou, Ciara Richards, Caribou, Danielle Hanson, Caribou; Coach of the Year: John Habeeb, Caribou; Player of the Year: Gabrielle Marquis,Caribou

Second Team — Singles: Ashley Matlock, Caribou, Sarah Morneault, PI, Alexa Grant, Ellsworth, Doubles: Rachel Jacobs,MDI,Emily Banks,MDI, Maddie Pullen,Hermon, Paige Plissey,Hermon

Class C

First Team — Singles: Lindsay Nevin, GSA, Haley Donovan, Calais, Miriah Chapman, PCHS; Doubles: Emily Tolman, MA, Katey Libby, MA, Daphne Murphy, Orono, Rebecca Gallant, Orono; Coach of the Year: Aaron Ward, MA; Player of the Year: Lindsay Nevin, GSA

Second Team — Singles:: Natalie Tilton, MA, Olivia McCormack, Orono, Audrey Nicholas, Lee, Doubles: Delaney Kneeland, MA, Sydney Jones, MA, Emily Witham, Orono, Leah Costello, Orono

Third Team — Singles: Jordyn Judkins,Deer, Isle, Lindsay Wells, Orono, Ava Broderick, MA, Doubles: Yvonne Rodgers, GSA,Chloe Politte, GSA, Nicole Chandler, Lee, Elena Dobmeier, Lee

Honorable Mention, Singles: Julianna Allen, GSA, Rebecca Mooers, Houlton

All-Academic

Boys

Washington Academy: William Davidson, Noah Caron, Manuel Sanchez; Mattanawcook: Davey Susen, Jeff Garfield; MDI: Teddy Geary, Houlton: Owen Gallop, John Bapst: Tanner Ackley, Tom Carmack, Darren Hanscom, Owen Lynch, Dixon Rand, Orono: Ben Blood, Thor Van Walsum, Joe Sheppard, Old Town: Alex Blackie, Nick Feero, GSA: Ben Politte, Arlo Stabler, Bozhi Chen, Yuan Cheng, Wenhao Zhang, Ellsworth: Trent Goodman, Darian Googin, Dexter: William Strauch, Chandler Perkins

Girls

Washington Acad.: Lenka Buchtova, Emma Ellitsgaard, Sara Johnson, Libby Kalloch, Tereza Hajkova, Natalie Paverova, Amber Sprague, Schenck: Stearns: Molly Elwell, Regan Hallett, PCHS: Miriah Chapman, Taylor Sinclair, Morgan Hutchins, Mattanawcook: Ava Broderick, Gabby Keyes, Devin Maynard, Sydney Morrison, MDI: Rachel Jacobs, Delany Smith, Houlton: Tessa McCormick, Nadja Messerschmidt, Presque Isle: Sarah Morneault, Caribou: Kelly Nicklaus, John Bapst: Tiffany Waanders, Orono: Olivia McCormack, Lindsay Wells, Elise Kenney, Daphne Murphy, GSA: Yuquin Cheng, Julia Martin, Yvonne Rogers, Dexter: Ashley Reynolds, Hannah Farrar, Cidney Pratt

 

