Old Town athletic director leaving to take principal’s post

Brett Hoogterp, who has spent five seasons as the athletic director and 11 as the assistant principal at Old Town High School, is leaving to become the principal at Central High School in Corinth.

“I’m excited,” said the 52-year-old Hoogterp. “I visited [Central] the other day and was impressed with how things are run.”

He said he has always wanted to be a principal and the timing is good because the second of his three sons, Ryan, has just graduated from Old Town High School. His oldest son, Eric, graduated from Old Town in 2015.

Eric Hoogterp was the state’s Mr. Baseball in 2015, receiving the Dr. John W. Winkin Award given to the state’s top senior player.

“And I can be here for my youngest son, Shawn, who is going to Old Town High,” said Hoogterp.

Brett Hoogterp called his time at Old Town High School an “unbelievable experience.

“The way the community pulled together to fix up the facilities and all the championships…,” said Hoogterp, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He is leaving on a high note.

This academic year, Old Town’s boys swim team won the Class B state championship, the Coyotes won Class B North titles in baseball and softball and will play for state championships on Saturday at St. Joseph’s College in Standish. Also, the Old Town-Orono cooperative hockey team reached the Class B North finals where it lost in overtime to eventual two-time state champ Waterville.

The baseball and softball teams are defending state champions.

Ryan Hoogterp plays for the Coyotes baseball team. Eric Hoogterp helped lead the Coyotes to the Class B basketball state championship in 2014.