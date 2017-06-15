Durham man critically injured in motorcycle crash

TOPSHAM, Maine — A Durham man remained in “extremely critical condition” Thursday morning following a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening on Route 196.

Topsham police had not yet released the 62-year-old man’s name, pending notification of his family, Topsham police Lt. Fred Dunn said.

The man’s 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Charles Mountainland, 51, of Topsham just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of River Road and Route 196, Dunn said in a release.

The motorcycle driver was taken by Topsham rescue workers to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where Dunn said Thursday he is listed in “extremely critical condition.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. Brunswick police completed forensic mapping of the scene.

Route 196 remained closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated.