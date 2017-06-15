Maine hospital group gets $10M grant to connect cancer patients to top specialists

MaineHealth has received a $10 million grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation to launch a Cancer Care Network.

The chief of oncology at Maine Medical Center, Dr. Scot Remick, says the network will link cancer care at MaineHealth’s 11 member hospitals, as well as with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

“The right care, the right place, close to home, with the resources and powerhouses of the leading – if not the top – cancer center in the world, the Dana Farber Cancer Institute,” Remick said.

The five-year grant will help fund nurse navigators to coordinate patient care, hire sub-specialists, and create system-level physician boards to review patient cases.

MaineHealth Cancer Care Network partners include Franklin Memorial Hospital, LincolnHealth, MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, Maine Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Mid Coast Hospital, Pen Bay Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Waldo County General Hospital and the Cancer Care Center of York County.