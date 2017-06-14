Wednesday’s Bucksport-Mattanawcook softball summary

High school softball

BUCKSPORT 2, MATTANAWCOOK 1

Bucksport (19-0) 000 000 2 — 2 5 2

Mattanawcook (18-1) 001 000 0 — 1 4 2

Saunders and Smith; McLaughlin and Page

E: Smith, Hunt; 2B: Smith, Jellison; none; HR: Robichaud (6); none; LOB: Bucksport 8, MA 7; DP: MA; PB: none; Page; SB: Wilson; E. Gordon; SH: none; Tash;

Repeat hitters: Saunders; Voisine; RBI: Robichaud 2; Thurlow;

Win: Saunders (19-0); Loss: McLaughlin (18-1); K: Saunders 8, McLaughlin 10; BB: Saunders 3, McLaughlin 4; WP: McLaughlin 1;

Time—1:41; Att: 350 (est.)