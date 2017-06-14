Wednesday’s Bucksport-Mattanawcook softball summary

Posted June 14, 2017, at 10:19 p.m.

High school softball

BUCKSPORT 2, MATTANAWCOOK 1

Bucksport (19-0) 000 000 2 — 2 5 2

Mattanawcook (18-1) 001 000 0 — 1 4 2

Saunders and Smith; McLaughlin and Page

E: Smith, Hunt; 2B: Smith, Jellison; none; HR: Robichaud (6); none; LOB: Bucksport 8, MA 7; DP: MA; PB: none; Page; SB: Wilson; E. Gordon; SH: none; Tash;

Repeat hitters: Saunders; Voisine; RBI: Robichaud 2; Thurlow;

Win: Saunders (19-0); Loss: McLaughlin (18-1); K: Saunders 8, McLaughlin 10; BB: Saunders 3, McLaughlin 4; WP: McLaughlin 1;

Time—1:41; Att: 350 (est.)

 

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. Maine woman attacked by raccoon drowns rabid animal in puddleMaine woman attacked by raccoon drowns rabid animal in puddle
  3. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  4. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  5. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’