Goodman edges dad to win ‘95’ RoadRunner feature

HERMON, Maine — James Goodman of Hampden won his qualifier in the RoadRunner Division at Speedway 95 on Wednesday night and then led all 20 laps of the season opener to claim his first feature win of the new season.

James Goodman started on the pole next to his father, Jimmy Goodman of Hampden, who had won the second RoadRunner qualifier of the night. Jimmy Goodman took second.

Holden’s Alvin McNevin worked his way up from an eighth-place starting spot to claim third, followed by Dustin Carrow of Carmel and Adam Gardner of Bangor.

OTHER SPEEDWAY 95 RESULTS

RoadRunner stunt race (10 laps): 1. Ben Jenkins, Clifton; 2. Dustin Carrow, Carmel; 3. J.R. Ogden, Bucksport; 4. Adam Gardner, Bangor; 5. Carl McIntire, Frankfort; Stars of Tomorrow (20 laps): 1. Jordan Kimball, Holden; 2. Joshua Merrill, Corinth; 3. Jacob Wood, Greenbush; 4. Brady Campbell, Stetson; 5. Damon Kimball, Holden; Modified Enduro (20 laps): 1. Scott Hunt Jr., Glenburn; 2. Dennis Burns, Carmel; 3. Jason Lancaster, Bangor; 4. Scott Bonney, Stetson; 5. Becky Burns, Carmel.