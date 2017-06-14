Wells votes for new public safety complex, ban on marijuana shops

WELLS, Maine — The Wells police and fire departments will get a new buildings.

Voters overwhelmingly approved a multi-million dollar proposal, choosing to replace the decades-old fire station and police station with a new public safety complex, slated to cost around $14 million.

1,176 residents voted in favor while 580 voted against the article.

Residents were out until the last minute casting their ballots Tuesday night. The project was a hot topic as it has been in the works for about a decade.

The plan will consolidate the old police and fire buildings into one centralized building.

Right now neither meets code nor public safety standards.

Wells voters also overwhelmingly passed an article that bans recreational marijuana shops and social clubs, and also voted to accept donations to expand their library.

Construction on the new public safety complex should start next year.