Teen with keys under his pillow charged with Skowhegan car fires

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A 15-year-old local boy has been charged with arson and burglary in connection with four car fires set early Monday morning, according a public safety official.

The boy, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his home by State Fire marshals and Skowhegan Police, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said Wednesday in a press release. The teenager was taken to the Mountain View Youth Development Center in Charleston.

The four fires were set about 4 a.m. Monday to vehicles in the Family Circle housing complex and on West Front Street, McCausland said. Two of the vehicles were destroyed and the other two were badly damaged.

Investigators said the fires were set by lighting combustible materials inside the vehicles.

During a search of the boy’s home, a set of keys to one of the vehicles was found under the boy’s pillow, according to McCausland.

The boy is expected to make his first appearance Wednesday in Skowhegan District Court.

Because arson is a felony, the boy’s name will be made public once charges are formally filed.

If convicted, the boy could be sentenced to remain at one of the state’s youth centers until he turns 21.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.