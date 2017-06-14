Camden, Rockport voters approve $25 million middle school bond

Camden and Rockport voters approved a $25 million bond June 13 that will bring a new middle school to MSAD 28.
Maine School Administrative District 28
By Alex Acquisto, BDN Staff
Posted June 14, 2017, at 9:49 a.m.

CAMDEN, Maine — Voters here and in the neighboring town of Rockport overwhelmingly approved Tuesday a $25.2 million bond to construct a new middle school for the two towns’ middle school students.

Residents in Camden voted in favor of the bond 1,278 to 501, and Rockport approved the bond 669 to 396. The two towns comprise School Administrative District 28.

The project will replace the current Camden-Rockport Middle School at 34 Knowlton Street in Camden, parts of which were initially built in the mid-1920s.

The new 83,400-square-foot structure will be on the same 15-acre property as the current building but will be set farther back from the road, according to the district’s website.

The new school is expected to include adequate space for the size of the student body, a separate bus drop-off loop and parking lot, more energy-efficient infrastructure, and improved safety measures that are in better compliance with state and federal guidelines.

 

