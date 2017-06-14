Brunswick voters approve new elementary school

Brunswick voters approve multimillion-dollar plan to build elementary school.
WGME
Brunswick voters approve multimillion-dollar plan to build elementary school.
By CBS 13
Posted June 14, 2017, at 7:16 a.m.
Last modified June 14, 2017, at 8:16 a.m.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick will get a new elementary school.

Voters approved a multimillion-dollar plan by just a couple hundred votes.

The bond issue is what brought many voters to the polls Tuesday. About 20 percent of Brunswick voters, to be exact — that’s triple the number officials usually see for these types of elections.

Results show 2,040 voters saying yes to 1,779 voting no.

The approval of this $28 million bond means a new elementary school will be built on the site of the old Jordan Acres School, which was closed several years ago. It will also replace the Coffin Elementary School.

The new space is aimed at easing overcrowding and allowing the introduction of a pre-kindergarten program, which will come with about a 4 percent tax increase.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  3. CBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murderCBS to air program on NCIS investigation into infamous Belfast murder
  4. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  5. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs