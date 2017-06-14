At least 7 fire departments battle blaze at Penobscot Indian Nation building

INDIAN ISLAND, Maine — Firefighters from at least seven towns have responded to fight a blaze at the Penobscot Indian Nation finance building on Sarahs Spring Lane, according to officials.

Old Town, Orono, Milford, Bradley, Holden, Veazie and Bangor firefighters are at the scene of the fire assisting Penobscot Indian Nation crews, according to a Penobscot Regional Communications Center dispatcher. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof with chainsaws and power company Emera Maine was at the scene taking down power lines.

Chris Francis, operations foreman for the Penobscot Indian Nation, was across the street when he saw the smoke. He said the fire started at a shack behind the finance building, but quickly spread to the back side of the building.

Six people were in the building when the fire broke out, and all escaped unharmed, Francis said.

Naomi Neptune, family support manager of Penobscot Indian Children’s Center, located directly next door to the burning building, said her 20 students and two other staff members left the building just minutes before the fire broke out to attend a drum and dance performance at a pavilion down the street.

“We’re very fortunate to be out of the building,” Neptune said.

The daycare is located in the same building as the Penobscot Nation health and social services departments.

The daycare was temporarily relocated to the Indian Island School gym across the street.