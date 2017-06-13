Tuesday’s golf results

EMSGA

At Natanis, Tomahawk Course

Class A Gross: John Champeon 78, Steve Belyea 79, Jim Raye 79; A Net: Mark Bennett 69, Joel Greatorex 70, Jeff Stafford 72, Steve Ball 72; Class B Gross: Barry Hobert 74, Scott Richardson 76, Mike Ohara 77, B Net: John Sturgeon 66, Jim Beaty 68, Chris Dunifer 68, Reggie Theriault 68, Ken Gordon 68; Class C Gross: Joe Sala 73, Larry Quinn 79, Hugh McEachern 81; C Net: John Simpson 65, Charlie Anderson 66, Gordon Holmes 69; Class D Gross: Bill Kirby 82, Wayne Carpenter 84. Steve Norton 86, Dick Gardner 86; D Net: Norm Plourde 65, Don Sturgeon 67, John Long 68; Class E Gross:  Don Maxim 86, Bucky Owen 93, Peter Doran 94; E Net: Phil Bowen 70, Rick Smith 70, Welman Mc Farland 73; Super Seniors Gross: Charles Eater 98; Net: Dave Benson 76; Best Ball Gross: Terry Whitney, Jeff Dutch, Steve Stanford, Frank Field 68; Net: Mike Richardson, Jim Beaty, Don Sturgeon, John Sturgeon 55; Pins: No. 4 John Champeon 3-0, Owen Maurais 3-11, Colby Clendenning 4-4, No. 7 Chris Dunifer 2-8, George Jacobson 3-4, Barry Webster 3-11; No. 10 Joe Sala 8-8, Steve Stanford 9-4, Scott Jordan 10-5, No. 13 Walt Yorzinski 8-1, Don Sturgeon 12-11, Barry Hobert 13-1

LOCAL

At Foxcroft Golf Club

Pine Tree Hospice Tournament — Gross: 1. Kam Kimball, Ron Laponte, Travis Herrick, Nolan Lovell; 2. Jack Sincyr, Kenny Grant, Dave Clement, Dave Jarvis; Net: 1. Gabe Poulin, Yves Poulin, McClean Poulin, Keith Stoddard; 2. Kevin Stitham, James Austin, Arnold Shorey, Chris Shorey;  Pins: No 4 Nolan Lovell 8-0, No. 7 Jack Sincyr 18-2, No 13 Jason Simpson 1-11, No 15 Jack Sincyr 7-6; Longest Drive, Men: No 12 Chad Phillips, Women, No 12 Kathleen Thibeault; Closest to the Line, Men, No 9 and 18 Wayne Hawes, Women, No 9 and 18  Peg Glover

At Hampden CC

Ladies League — Aids Francis, Paula Grindle, Julie Butler, Daphne Sadler 40; Diane Rowell, Sally Hartman, Joette Fields, Donna Nason 42; Jane Sturgeon, Elinor Bucklin, Geneva Allen, Bobbie Grotton 48; Nat Grindle, Pam Anderson, Janice Gran, Jill Long 49; Fun Day putts: closest to 15, team 1, 14

At Dexter Municipal GC

Point Quota — Jason Clukey +6 Ryan Wilkes +4 Jim Costedio +4  Shane Baxter +3  Ray Mountain +3

 

