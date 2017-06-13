Bangor Christian tops Fort Fairfield for ‘D’ North baseball crown

BANGOR, Maine — Dean Grass tripled twice and doubled among his four hits and also teamed with Josh Palmeter to limit high-scoring Fort Fairfield to four hits as second-seeded Bangor Christian defeated the top-seeded Tigers 9-3 at Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday evening to capture its first Class D regional championship since 2014.

Coach Tim Collins’ North champions (14-5) play Penobscot Valley Conference rival and defending state champion Searsport (16-3) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. final at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish. Searsport, which defeated Richmond 6-2 in the Class D South title game, swept visiting Bangor Christian 2-0 and 7-4 in a regular-season doubleheader on May 8.

Previously unbeaten Fort Fairfield, which scored 194 runs in its 14 regular-season games, finished with a 16-1 record.

Grass, a junior, also scored three runs from the leadoff spot in the Bangor Christian batting order, while Palmeter doubled and singled with three stolen bases and Wyatt Gogan singled twice as part of a 12-hit attack.

Grass also yielded two runs on two hits over four innings on the mound for the Patriots to earn the pitching win before Palmeter came on to work three innings of one-hit relief.

Ryan Player doubled and singled, Jonathan Bernard had an RBI double and Malcolm Langner singled for Fort Fairfield’s lone hits.

Bangor Christian took control of the game in the top of the fifth with six runs on seven hits to erase a 3-2 deficit.

Grass ignited the uprising with an RBI triple to deep right-center after Luke Chandler hit a one-out single to right, then scored the go-ahead run on Palmeter’s sharp single to right.

Bernard made a tough catch of Jon Cormier’s foul popup along the first-base line for the second out, but Erik Gorczok and Matt Chretien hit back-to-back RBI singles and Wyatt Gogan also singled before Jack York capped off the rally with a two-run double to right-center to make it 8-3.

Bangor Christian added a run in the sixth when Grass hit a one-out triple and scored on a balk.

Bangor Christian used aggressive baserunning to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Grass popped a double down the right-field line and when the throw in from the outfield got away the Patriots’ leadoff batter advanced to third base.

Palmeter then grounded to second, and when the throw came home Grass returned to third and Palmeter reached first base.

Palmeter then got caught in a rundown between first and second, and the play became a double steal as Grass beat the throw home and Palmeter eventually reached second base.

Fort Fairfield tied the game in the bottom of the first as Langner reached on catcher’s interference, stole second and went to third on an error before scoring on Bernard’s one-out double to center.

Bangor Christian regained the lead in the third. Tyler Welch drew a leadoff walk and was sacrificed to second by Chandler. Welch then took off for third base on a short passed ball, and after overrunning the base he scored on an errant throw to make it 2-1.

Fort Fairfield took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third. Isaac Cyr drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored the tying run on Player’s ground double down the left-field line. Player then scored when Jarod Harvey’s grounder to short was overthrown.