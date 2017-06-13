LePage uncorks plan to end the sale of nips in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state’s Liquor and Lottery Commission will consider ending the sale of 50-milliliter sized liquor bottles in Maine following a promise by Gov. Paul LePage to do so if the Legislature enacted a bill that adds the containers to Maine’s bottle redemption program.

Last week, the Legislature, which had been debating the proposal for several weeks, overrode LePage’s veto of the bill with a 29-6 vote in the Senate and 114-31 vote in the House.

The bill, LD 56, sponsored by Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio, D-Sanford, adds wine or spirits containers of 50 milliliters and smaller in size to the state’s bottle redemption program as of January 2019. The bill originally garnered 32-3 support in the Senate and a 111-34 vote in the House.

Proponents argued the bill would help with littering and recycling. That debate morphed into the issue of drunken driving, which LePage and others have argued is made easier by the sale of liquor in nip bottles.

Delisting nips would cost the state and nip producers money. Maine sold 8.4 million nips in the 2016 fiscal year — a number that has grown by 40 percent in each of the past five years, according to testimony from state liquor regulators, who projected sales above $12 million in the next year.

Maine made $3 million from nips in the 2016 fiscal year, according to figures provided to the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee. If Maine sells $14 million worth of nips in 2018, it would equal $6 million in profit.

According to an agenda published by the State Liquor and Lottery Commission, written testimony will be accepted during the next couple of weeks. The commission is scheduled to consider the matter beginning at 10 a.m. on July 11 at the Augusta State Armory at 179 Western Ave., Augusta.

LePage’s office did not respond to questions Monday and Tuesday regarding delisting nips.