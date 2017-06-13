Cumberland County Jail workers demand better safety

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Several Cumberland County Jail employees are demanding better safety at the jail.

The union representing the employees is staging a sit-in at the county commissioners meeting in Brunswick.

This is the fourth sit in, with the last one happening at last month’s commissioner meeting.

Union workers came by bus to protest the meeting Monday.

The union is asking for better working conditions, as well as better benefits, specifically retirement benefits.

At last month’s meeting, jail workers brought signs and voiced their concerns to the board.

The union representing the workers claims the commissioners are spending money where they don’t need to, instead of hiring more officers.

The union rep says one of their sticking points is safety.

CBS 13 reached out to the county manager Monday, who said the county wouldn’t comment while negotiations are taking place.