Construction worker crawls to safety after being hit by car on turnpike

By CBS 13
Posted June 13, 2017, at 6:09 p.m.

GRAY, Maine — A construction worker crawled to safety after getting hit by a car on the turnpike.

Now, a driver is facing charges related to the collision.

Police say 58-year-old Danny Lowe, an employee of Pike Industries, is being treated for serious injuries.

They say Lowe was standing in front of his pick-up truck after adjusting road signs in a breakdown lane.

Authorities then say a car, driven by 60-year-old Alphie Lambert of Biddeford, drifted into the breakdown lane, hit a truck and then Lowe.

The impact threw Lowe into a travel lane, but he crawled to safety.

Lambert is charged with failing to comply with the state’s “move over” law.

 

