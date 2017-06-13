Harpswell man accused of assaulting two men with pipe or bat

HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man remained in Cumberland County Jail on Tuesday morning after allegedly attacking two other men, sending one to the hospital.

Rion Smith, 23, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following the incident, Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and Brunswick police were called to a Stovers Point Road home at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, where the two alleged victims reported that Smith had assaulted them with a bat or long pipe.

Smith allegedly fought with one of the two men at the house earlier in the evening, then left the residence on foot, Stewart said. Smith allegedly returned a short time later, smashed a sliding glass door with the long pipe or bat, then assaulted both men with it.

One of the men was taken to Mid Coast Hospital after he was allegedly struck several times in the head, but was conscious and alert at the scene, Stewart said.

Smith, who had left the home before deputies arrived, was later found nearby, but allegedly fled when deputies approached him. He surrendered at a nearby home, Stewart said.

The object used in the alleged assault had not been located as of early Tuesday morning, but Stewart said deputies continue to search for it.

Smith is being held on $10,000 cash bail pending a court appearance Wednesday, according to a jail official.