AUGUSTA, Maine — School officials in Augusta are not taking any chances with some of their younger students and this heat.

The school district in Augusta decided the weather was going to get too hot Monday afternoon and felt they would be safer at home.

It’s a bit unusual to have a “heat day,” but some parents said they were happy the school district took this precaution so close to the end of the school year.

Students were dismissed at 11:30 a.m. The last school for Augusta students is Friday.