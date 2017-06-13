Augusta police seek stabbing suspect

Police in Augusta are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in the city Sunday night.
WGME
Police in Augusta are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in the city Sunday night.
By CBS 13
Posted June 13, 2017, at 7:45 a.m.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Police in Augusta are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in the city Sunday night.

Officers responded to Stewart Lane.

The victim was treated at a local hospital injuries not considered life-threatening and has since been released.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with longer brown-gray hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, sandals with white socks and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Augusta police.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Woman found burned ‘beyond recognition’ in car in Orrington
  2. Woman rescued from Saco River, then arrestedWoman rescued from Saco River, then arrested
  3. Limestone firefighter survives dramatic explosionLimestone firefighter survives dramatic explosion
  4. LePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the benchLePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the bench
  5. Bangor church that serves people struggling with addiction looking for new homeBangor church that serves people struggling with addiction looking for new home

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs