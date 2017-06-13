Augusta police seek stabbing suspect

AUGUSTA, Maine — Police in Augusta are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in the city Sunday night.

Officers responded to Stewart Lane.

The victim was treated at a local hospital injuries not considered life-threatening and has since been released.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with longer brown-gray hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, sandals with white socks and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Augusta police.