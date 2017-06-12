Ten finalists named for Maine’s Mr. Baseball award

Hermon's Zach Nash dives safely back to first before Old Town's Austin Sheehan can make the tag during their baseball game in Hermon in May.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN file
Old Town's Ethan Stoddard (right) slides safely to second past Orono's Jackson Coutts during their baseball game in Old Town in May.
Ashley L. Conti | BDN file
By Ernie Clark, BDN Staff
Posted June 12, 2017, at 5:51 p.m.

Ten of the state’s top high school senior baseball players — including six who will lead their teams into regional championship games this week — have been named finalists for the 2017 Dr. John W. Winkin Award.

Those finalists for the title of Mr. Baseball, typically the most valuable players from the state’s various conferences, were announced Monday by Nick Caiazzo, president of the Maine Baseball Coaches Association.

Among the finalists are Brewer catcher Alex Maxsimic, Hermon pitcher-infielder Zach Nash, Orono pitcher-catcher-infielder Jackson Coutts and Searsport catcher Barrett Grant.

Other Mr. Baseball finalists are Cheverus of Portland pitcher-first baseman Jared Brooks, York pitcher Trevor LaBonte, Erskine Academy of South China pitcher-first baseman-outfielder Nate Howard, Falmouth pitcher Cam Guarino, Madison-Carrabec pitcher Dustin Crawford and Sacopee Valley of South Hiram pitcher Brandon Burnell.

Guarino previously was named the 2017 Maine Gatorade player of the year.

Orono, Searsport, Cheverus, York, Erskine Academy and Falmouth are among the 16 teams statewide that have qualified for regional championship games to be played Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Mr. Baseball award will be presented during the Maine Senior All-Star Games scheduled for June 23 at Colby College in Waterville. That event will begin with the Classes C-D North-South game at 3:30 p.m., followed by the presentation of the Mr. Baseball award just before the Classes A-B North game at 6:30 p.m.

Trevor DeLaite of Bangor was the 2016 Winkin award recipient.

 

