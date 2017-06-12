Red Sox broadcaster to have surgery after cancer relapse

Boston Red Sox NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy has been diagnosed with lung cancer for the fourth time, he announced on Monday, according to a redsox.com report.

Remy made the announcement in a Tweet.

“Still strong,” he wrote. “Please see your doctor.”

Remy, 64, said his treatment starts in two weeks.

Remy is in his 30th season as a Red Sox broadcaster. He plans to travel with the team on its road trip to Philadelphia, Houston and Kansas City before having surgery, according to a Boston Globe report.

The surgery will involve having a small piece his lung removed. He had similar surgeries in 2008 and 2009 and eventually returned to his broadcasting job each time.

Remy, a Somerset, Massachusetts, native, played in the majors for 10 seasons, seven with the Red Sox. The second baseman compiled a .275 career batting average with 329 RBIs, 208 stolen bases and a .981 fielding percentage.

He is a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame.