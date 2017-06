Monday’s harness racing results

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY Monday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,700

Camstar, An Harrington, 25.20 17.60 4.40

Cisco Hanover, Da Deslandes, 7.20 2.80

Charlie By Far, Da Ingraham, 5.20

T: 1:58.4. Ex. (6/5) $123.00; Tri. (6/5/4) $330.60

SECOND, Pace, $3,100

R Es Jj, He Campbell, 9.40 3.60 4.20

Rock Baby Rock, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.20

Roderick, Mi Cushing, 4.00

T: 2:00.4. Ex. (3/4) $59.80

Tri. (3/4/2) $95.40; 1st Half DD (6/3) $241.80

THIRD, Pace, $2,700

Buckeye Baddler, Mi Cushing, 27.80 5.00 3.00

Sterling Chris, Ga Mosher, 3.20 2.10

Take The Risk, He Campbell, 2.20

T: 1:59.2. Ex. (2/6) $64.00; Tri. (2/6/1) $170.60

FOURTH, Pace, $3,200

My Last Chance, An Harrington, 13.00 5.80 3.40

Amazing Quest, Mi Cushing, 3.80 2.40

Waltzacrossthewire, Da Ingraham, 3.60

T: 1:58.1. Ex. (3/2) $52.20; Tri. (3/2/1) $108.00

FIFTH, Pace, $2,700

Cute Hill, He Campbell, 6.40 2.80 2.40

Sweetchildofmine, Da Deslandes, 4.00 3.00

Pembroke Baroness, Ga Mosher, 3.00

T: 1:59.2. Ex. (4/1) $11.40; Tri. (4/1/6) $44.80

SIXTH, Pace, $3,200

Kid Courageous A, Da Deslandes, 11.40 4.80 3.40

Penney’s Spirit, An Harrington, 2.60 2.20

Four Starz Alex, Da Ingraham, 2.80

T: 1:57.2. Ex. (5/2) $15.40; Tri. (5/2/1) $36.80

SEVENTH, Trot, $3,800

Mister Anson, Ch Cushing, 12.60 4.80 3.80

Beer League, He Campbell, 2.60 2.10

Mack’s Gold Band, Da Deslandes, 2.60

T: 1:58.2. Ex. (5/4) $25.60; Tri. (5/4/6) $41.60; Pick 3 (4/5/5) $78.00

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,200

Caviart Savannah, Ga Mosher, 4.20 2.20 2.10

Southwest Bliss, He Campbell, 2.20 2.10

Cruisin Northwest, An Harrington, 3.20

T: 1:58.4. Ex. (3/4) $4.40; Tri. (3/4/5) $27.40; 1st Half Late DD; Total Handle: $27,878