Justin Upton’s grand slam helps Tigers avoid sweep versus Red Sox

BOSTON — Justin Upton jacked a grand slam and had five RBIs as the Detroit Tigers avoided a three-game sweep with an 8-3 rout of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

Upton hit his team-leading 13th homer and fifth career grand slam. His last grand slam came as a member of the San Diego Padres on May 24, 2015, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nicholas Castellanos added a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, and Ian Kinsler also had an RBI for Detroit (30-32), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Hanley Ramirez, Dustin Pedroia and Christian Vazquez each drove in a run for Boston (34-28). The Red Sox outscored the Tigers 16-6 in winning the first two games of the series.

Tigers starter Daniel Norris (3-4) gave up two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in his first career start at Fenway.

Drew Pomeranz (6-3) took the loss to snap a career-best, three-start winning streak. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4⅓ innings.

Detroit struck for three runs in the first inning against a shaky Pomeranz.

With a man on base, Castellanos blasted a 2-0 Pomeranz fastball roughly 448 feet into the Green Monster seats in left-center field in the game’s second at-bat for a 2-0 lead.

Upton’s two-out, opposite-field single drove in another run for the Tigers.

Ramirez’s hard-hit RBI single got a run back with two outs in the Boston first. Pedroia’s one-out RBI double in the third brought the Red Sox within a run.

Upton clubbed his grand slam with one out in the fifth against reliever Heath Hembree, sending a 96 mph fastball on a 2-2 pitch approximately 344 feet off of Pesky’s Pole in right.

Kinsler’s RBI single capped Detroit’s five-run fifth.

Vazquez’s RBI single in the sixth cut the Red Sox’s deficit to 8-3.

Boston loaded the bases for Chris Young with two outs in the ninth, but he lined out to shortstop to end the 4-hour, 6-minute game.

 

