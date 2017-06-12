Limestone firefighter walks away from dramatic explosion

LIMESTONE, Maine — A volunteer firefighter suffered facial burns when a propane tank explosion engulfed him in flames last week.

Limestone police Chief Stacey Mahan posted the dramatic video of the explosion, which was captured on his body camera, Sunday on social media.

Firefighters went to a property on Main Street on Thursday afternoon, where a fire had broken out in a wooded area near propane tanks.

Firefighter Scott Patten was trying to keep the blaze under control when one of the tanks exploded, sending flames shooting toward him. The blast sent Mahan and another firefighter standing next to a nearby firetruck to the ground. Patten was able to walk away from the blast on his own.

Patten was taken to Cary Medical Center in Caribou. He was released the next day, after being treated for first- and second-degree burns to his face, according to the fire department.

