Thunderstorms cause power outages for 4,900 in northern Penobscot, Piscataquis counties

BANGOR, Maine — An estimated 4,900 Emera Maine customers lost their electrical service early Monday evening as thunderstorms moved across parts of the state, including the Lincoln and Millinocket regions, a company spokeswoman said.

In Medway and other areas, workers will be fixing and replacing poles, she said. Restoration times are still being determined and may extend into the morning hours but crews will work to restore service safely and as quickly as possible.

A separate, unrelated outage in Holden is the result of a contractor accidentally pulling down lines, she said.

Emera Maine estimated that service for most would be restored by late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.