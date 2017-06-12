Off-duty firefighter takes on Portland blaze with garden hose

PORTLAND, Maine — Crews in Portland battled a fire and the heat Monday.

It happened at a home on Sherwood Street.

Officials say a neighbor called 911 and an off-duty Portland fireman saw smoke, pulled over and used a garden hose.

Portland’s deputy fire chief told WGME, CBS 13, that quick-thinking was a huge help, giving crews a head start when they arrived on the scene soon after.

Authorities say the fire started on the first floor in the rear of the two-and-a-half story apartment building. There is severe damage to the kitchen.

No one was home at the time of the fire and all the pets were at daycare.

Portland fire officials say the heat works against them and they’re fortunate with the outcome of this one.

The fire is under investigation.