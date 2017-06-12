RIP Oreo: One of Vice President Pence’s cats dies

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence and his family’s brood of animals is down one: Their cat Oreo died over the weekend.

“Rest in peace Oreo,” Pence’s wife, Karen, tweeted Saturday. “You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much.”

Oreo, apparently named for his black-and-white coat, wasn’t the family’s most prominent pet — that honor goes to Marlon Bundo, the bunny who has his own Instagram account. Bundo himself posted a sweet tribute to his feline friend: “Missing my pal, Oreo, today,” he “wrote” on Instagram. “Thanks for teaching me the ropes. Rest In Peace and I know we will see each other again someday.”

The Pences also have a cat named Pickle.

Their menagerie could soon include another four-legged member. President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, rescue-dog advocate Lara Trump, has said she is working on getting the second family to adopt a dog.