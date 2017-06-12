Brunswick man hospitalized after jumping from third-floor window

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Brunswick man who jumped from a third-story window Sunday night underwent surgery at Maine Medical Center early Monday morning.

The man, whom police declined to identify, jumped from the window of an Oak Street apartment building just before 5:30 p.m. and landed on a grassy area, prompting several people to call police, Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy said Monday.

Responding officers and Brunswick rescue workers found the man walking on the sidewalk on Cushing Street near Mill Street.

“He was aggravated and after a brief struggle was taken into protective custody,” Garrepy said.

A Brunswick rescue ambulance took the man to Mid Coast Hospital, and he was taken from there to Maine Medical Center by Lifeflight of Maine.

Garrepy said police continue to investigate the incident.