Brunswick man fires gun, holds police at bay with wife trapped in home

BRUNSWICK, Maine — An elderly man with dementia, according to police, kept officers at bay for nearly an hour Monday afternoon, allegedly shooting a gun and destroying the inside of his home where his wife was trapped.

Police from Brunswick and Freeport, as well as the Brunswick Fire Department, responded to the woman’s call for help at 1:44 p.m. Police closed Lunt Road to traffic during the incident, according to a release from Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz.

A police dispatcher kept the woman on the phone while officers set up a perimeter.

At about 2:35 p.m., the man emerged from the house and the department’s special response team took him into protective custody, according to Waltz.

Police declined to release the ages of the man and woman in order to protect their identities.

Following the incident, officers discovered “multiple” guns in the home “ranging from a handgun to rifles,” Waltz said. All were confiscated by police, and detectives continue to investigate which guns were used during the incident, according to Waltz.

No one was injured, he said.

No further information was immediately available.