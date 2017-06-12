Bath city manager resigns after 11 years on the job

BATH, Maine — Longtime Bath City Manager Bill Giroux confirmed Monday that he has resigned and will leave that position July 6.

Giroux, 57, has served as city manager for more than 11 years, following six years as town manager in Bowdoinham. Before that, he worked for the city of Portland for 10 years.

He said Monday he plans to travel and “take a break for a year or two,” then return to municipal managing. He said he has no plans to move from the area.

“I’m at a point where I’ve got my time in and then some in the pension system, and I’ve been eligible to retire for quite a while,” he said. “I don’t really want to retire yet, but it’s been over 11 years — a good strong run — and we got a lot done: the hotels, the [Bath Iron Works] expansion, the downtown medical office building, the Riverwalk, the Riverwalk condos and there’s a new high school on the way. I feel like it’s a good time to move along.”

Giroux said the city council will appoint an interim city manager at its July 5 meeting and will then begin a full search for a new manager.

“The city is in the best financial shape it’s ever been in,” he said. “There’s a fantastic city council and the staff is great.”