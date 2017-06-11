Wells woman suffers head injuries after deer knocks her from motorcycle

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — A Wells woman suffered head injuries when she was knocked from a motorcycle as a deer leapt over it to cross the road.

Carol Delisle, 80, was riding with Clifford Wescott, 84, both of Wells, on Route 11 between Wal-Mart and Tractor Supply in Rochester when a deer emerged into the road, according to the Rochester Police Department. It tried to leap over the motorcycle, but it grazed Wescott’s helmet and struck Delisle, knocking her off the motorcycle and into the road.

Delisle was wearing a helmet, but it was dislodged by the deer, police said.

Delisle was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland with head injuries.

The deer ran off into the woods, and it was not found. Route 11 was closed for about 40 minutes.