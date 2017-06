BALDWIN, Maine — A Limington man died early Sunday morning after his car went off Route 11, struck several trees and landed on its roof in Baldwin.

Joshua King, 29, was the only person in the car, which went off the road around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 52 Sebago Road, which is Route 11, in Baldwin, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, Joshua King.

Police said it appears speed and alcohol were factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.