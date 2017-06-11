High winds knock power out for more than 1,200 Emera customers

BANGOR, Maine — Emera Maine crews are working to restore service to more than 1,200 customers who lost power as a result of strong winds Sunday afternoon that brought down trees and limbs.

The outages are affecting customers from across the utility’s service area, from St. Agatha to Greenbush and Glenburn to Sebec, spokesman Bob Potts said Sunday afternoon.

Potts said that service for most of those affected should be restored by around 3:30 p.m. but that additional outages may delay restoration times.