Be careful if you’re out on the water today, weather service warns

BANGOR, Maine — With the return of summer temperatures on Saturday, beachgoers and boaters should exercise caution when they hit the water, the National Weather Service warns.

The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards warning, effective through Saturday evening, for coastal Hancock and Washington counties as well as the midcoast and southwest regions of the state.

Warmer air temperatures in the 60s and low 70s on land may cause people to underestimate the dangers of cold water temperatures, which currently are in the 40s, meteorologists in the weather service’s Caribou and Gray offices said Saturday morning.

The cold water temperatures can quickly result in hypothermia for those immersed in the water. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.

Beach hazards statements are issued when a significant number of boaters and paddlers are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water.

The weather service said boaters and paddlers should wear life jackets and be aware of wind conditions, tides and local currents.