Belated Earth Day celebration draws kids, adults to Pickering Square

BANGOR, Maine — It may have been a little late, but Bangor’s second annual Earth Day Festival on Saturday afternoon drew a crowd to Pickering Square.

The celebration, which featured several planet-friendly activities for kids and grownups alike, was originally scheduled for April 22 but postponed due to inclement weather.

Those who turned out enjoyed music and storytelling, facepainting and sidewalk art, bubbles and seed planting, Zumba and juggling, among other things.

The event also served as a celebration of the Community Connector public bus system.