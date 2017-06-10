SLIDESHOW

Belated Earth Day celebration draws kids, adults to Pickering Square

Free food prepared by Moe's Original BBQ was among the attractions at Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday.
Dawn Gagnon | BDN
Free food prepared by Moe's Original BBQ was among the attractions at Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday.
Musical instrument making using recycled materials was among the children's activities featured at Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday.
Dawn Gagnon | BDN
Musical instrument making using recycled materials was among the children's activities featured at Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday.
Children gather around Maine singer-songwriter Sara Yasner with the instruments they made during Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday to practice for a musical march.
Dawn Gagnon | BDN
Children gather around Maine singer-songwriter Sara Yasner with the instruments they made during Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday to practice for a musical march.
Sara Phaler of the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor shows 6-year-old Cindy Prindle the flower she painted on Prindle's cheek at the face painting booth at nger-songwriter Sara Yasner with the instruments they made during Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday.
Dawn Gagnon | BDN
Sara Phaler of the Boys and Girls Club of Bangor shows 6-year-old Cindy Prindle the flower she painted on Prindle's cheek at the face painting booth at nger-songwriter Sara Yasner with the instruments they made during Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday.
The Community Connector public bus system was the star of Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday. During the event, the bus system was promoted as a way to help reduce emissions tied to global warming while providing a means for people to get around.
Dawn Gagnon | BDN
The Community Connector public bus system was the star of Bangor's second annual Earth Day Festival in Pickering Square on Saturday. During the event, the bus system was promoted as a way to help reduce emissions tied to global warming while providing a means for people to get around.
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted June 10, 2017, at 2:34 p.m.
Last modified June 10, 2017, at 3:03 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — It may have been a little late, but Bangor’s second annual Earth Day Festival on Saturday afternoon drew a crowd to Pickering Square.

The celebration, which featured several planet-friendly activities for kids and grownups alike, was originally scheduled for April 22 but postponed due to inclement weather.

Those who turned out enjoyed music and storytelling, facepainting and sidewalk art, bubbles and seed planting, Zumba and juggling, among other things.

The event also served as a celebration of the Community Connector public bus system.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Canadian greenhouse giant buys Maine tomato grower Backyard FarmsCanadian greenhouse giant buys Maine tomato grower Backyard Farms
  2. Single bullet killed Orrington man, 54, shot by policeSingle bullet killed Orrington man, 54, shot by police
  3. Sen. John McCain’s bizarre questioning of ComeySen. John McCain’s bizarre questioning of Comey
  4. Lewiston and Auburn have a name ready if they mergeLewiston and Auburn have a name ready if they merge
  5. UMS picks familiar face to lead, provide stability to UMaine AugustaUMS picks familiar face to lead, provide stability to UMaine Augusta

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs