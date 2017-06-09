UMaine men’s hockey adds volunteer assistant coach to staff

University of Maine men’s hockey coach Red Gendron has added to his coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Brad Schuler, who has 10 years of coaching experience, will join the Black Bears as a volunteer assistant.

The Black Bears had a volunteer assistant position open after Alfie Michaud, who spent last season in that spot, was promoted to a full-time assistant job recently.

Assistant coach Jay Leach announced he was leaving the program earlier this spring.

“We are delighted to add Brad to our staff,” Gendron said in a news release on Thursday. “He possesses college hockey experience as an assistant coach at Middlebury and as a terrific player at Skidmore College. He is a tremendous teacher with unrivaled passion for hockey and for coaching. Additionally, his undergraduate background in both exercise science and psychology will be of great value to UMaine hockey.”

Schuler comes to UMaine after serving as an assistant at Middlebury College, and he spent the summers of 2013-15 as a coach at the Westlake Hockey School in Quebec.

While there, Schuler developed and taught training techniques and nutrition strategies to athletes on the Cree Native American Reserve, in addition to launching a hockey camp by training and educating eight local coaches who went on to train 40 players in Qatar.

Since 2007, Schuler has evaluated, identified and recruited elite players from the United States and Canada as a coach and scout at Legacy Global Sports Selects Hockey Program.

Schuler played four years of college hockey at Skidmore College and had a brief professional career in the Central Hockey League and the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Bears and Claws dinner set July 20

UMaine women’s basketball fans will have a chance to meet the team and interim head coach Amy Vachon at the program’s sixth annual Bears ‘N Claws Lobster Dinner next month.

The dinner is scheduled for July 20 on the lawn in front of the bear statue on campus near Memorial Gym.

Lobsters and hamburgers will be served along with side dishes. Tickets are $25 for adults while kids 10 and under eat free.

All proceeds benefit Friends of UMaine women’s basketball and RSVPs must be in by July 14.

For more information or to sign up, contact Buffie McCue at 581-1130 or Buffie.McCue@maine.edu.